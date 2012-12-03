Ash Schweitzer

Fish & Spice

Ash Schweitzer
Ash Schweitzer
  • Save
Fish & Spice
Download color palette

A mobile application concept that would allow you to search food products and see exactly where they are being imported from. It's part of a 6 piece PSA project on food safety (on imports from outside of the U.S.). I would love any feedback!

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Ash Schweitzer
Ash Schweitzer

More by Ash Schweitzer

View profile
    • Like