Colin Gauntlett

Curiositee

Colin Gauntlett
Colin Gauntlett
  • Save
Curiositee illustraion mars rover curiosity killed the cat gaunty
Download color palette

1 of six parody designs I created for the subsidiary brand to Venus Fallen called Spacetime Fabric. http://sf.merchnow.com/

6cf6a96e977f8d022f594df47140b190
Rebound of
Supernova
By Colin Gauntlett
View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Colin Gauntlett
Colin Gauntlett
Freelance Graphic Artist and dog lover.

More by Colin Gauntlett

View profile
    • Like