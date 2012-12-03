Fleur van Zuilen

"Boo, where are you?"

Just released my first storybook App and it's now available on the Ipad App Store (free).

I started this project because I wanted to learn how to build and publish apps. It was a very insightful experience and I had a lot of fun making it. I kept the story and interactions very minimalistic and so you can read it to your kids as a bedtime story without overstimulating them.

Here is the link to the App store:
https://itunes.apple.com/nl/app/boo-where-are-you/id580604158?mt=8

Hope you like it!

