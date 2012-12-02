Molly McLeod

Western Mass Lettering League

Molly McLeod
Molly McLeod
  • Save
Western Mass Lettering League lettering logo badge league club deming haymaker
Download color palette

Work in progress logo for a local club I'm starting...

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2012
Molly McLeod
Molly McLeod

More by Molly McLeod

View profile
    • Like