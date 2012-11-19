Jonathan Woodward

Spring Fling 2013 brochure cover rough

Jonathan Woodward
Jonathan Woodward
  • Save
Spring Fling 2013 brochure cover rough grass collage grasshoppers
Download color palette

This is a crop of the rough mock-up for the Spring Fling 2013 Scottish artist open studios brochure that I'm currently working on.

Just had sign-off from the client to move to final artwork so will share the progress over the next week or two.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
Jonathan Woodward
Jonathan Woodward

More by Jonathan Woodward

View profile
    • Like