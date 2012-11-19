Micah Rich

A Trip to Iceland

Finally got a chance to a) update my blog, b) start fresh my long-lost photoblog, and c) edit & post some photos from Iceland.

I'm really excited to have a photoblog again. It won't be every day, but it will have multiple photos to tell a story, and I'm really happy with how the design came together.

http://www.micahrich.com

Posted on Nov 19, 2012
