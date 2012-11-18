Ales Nesetril

Layouts icons freebie

free layout layouts icons pixel download psd website 13px small tiny
I've made this simple set of 13x13px icons for some website layouts. You can grap them for free! Icons are not in shapes or vector, just only pencil-made 13px icons in Photoshop. I want to make them bigger and vector in next week :)

Download for free!

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Multi-disciplinary Designer & Creative. ✌🏻🖤👨🏻‍💻🪐

