Gary Murray

Mbsa Heritage Display Arms

Gary Murray
Gary Murray
  • Save
Mbsa Heritage Display Arms display stand cars mercedes-benz history star
Download color palette

Display I designed for Mercedes-Benz South Africa as part of the larger Visitors Centre project I am working on with them. Image shows one of the three displays. Concept is based on a 'star' shape with each arm a 7m long moveable structure - one 'arm' tells the history of the plant in that era and the other the history of the series produced during that era. The platforms for the cars are still under construction and will be added shortly.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Gary Murray
Gary Murray

More by Gary Murray

View profile
    • Like