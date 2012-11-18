Mbsa Heritage Display Arms

Display I designed for Mercedes-Benz South Africa as part of the larger Visitors Centre project I am working on with them. Image shows one of the three displays. Concept is based on a 'star' shape with each arm a 7m long moveable structure - one 'arm' tells the history of the plant in that era and the other the history of the series produced during that era. The platforms for the cars are still under construction and will be added shortly.