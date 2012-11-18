Gustav Ågren

Hey guys, a few weeks back when they launched the new iMac, I was looking for a nice psd to use for a project but I could not find one. Today I had nothing to do, so I spent the last hour drawing this for you. Feel free to use it however you want! And if you are kind you could have a link back to me :)

Psd is no longer available :( long lost file and domain

Nov 18, 2012
