Pixel Pirate Studio

Pixel Pirate Colossal Squid

Pixel Pirate Studio
Pixel Pirate Studio
  • Save
Pixel Pirate Colossal Squid squid mosaic art vector illustrator red anchor sea octopus pirate
Download color palette

Pixel Pirate Studio brand art of Colossal Squid. This was the first of many in a series. Loved this style and wanted to mix it with sailor/ tattoo art. Anchors away!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Pixel Pirate Studio
Pixel Pirate Studio

More by Pixel Pirate Studio

View profile
    • Like