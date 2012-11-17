Paul E.

Idea for a new logo

Paul E.
Paul E.
  • Save
Idea for a new logo logo drawing
Download color palette

First drawing of a new logo for my pseudonym, "Rigat0n1". I tried differents things, and I'm pleased with this one :) the idea was to merge a "P" and "E" (the two first letters of my name) to make the "R" appear.
I drew this on Paper for iPad, and then finished it with iDraw (on iPad, again). I need to find the time to make a real good-looking version of it on the computer !

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Paul E.
Paul E.

More by Paul E.

View profile
    • Like