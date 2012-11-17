Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

Doodle Mark

Doodle Mark doodle logo animal vet pet dog cat mark illustrative outline care hug
Unused logo concept for vet service / pet care

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
