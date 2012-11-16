Matthew 6 34 Prints Available!

After the attention and requests for prints I decided to bite the bullet and get some made.

So, I had Mama's Sauce, a premier specialty print shop based out of Orlando, Florida print these bad boys. The result is phenomenal, they put as much love and attention to detail as I did creating it! The print is 18" x 24," 4 color on French Paper's Cream Speckletone. Order your print here http://cargocollective.com/corysay/Store

ONLY 75 PRINTS AVAILABLE!!!!

Photos provided by Mama's Sauce

http://www.mamas-sauce.com