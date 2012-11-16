Rob Barrett

Animal Shapes - Christmas Robin

robin bird christmas xmas winter snow snowing illustration vector character
Following on from my Animal Shapes piece, I wanted to create some additional characters. I've also not had a lot of time for personal work recently, so a seasonal piece was fun to do!

Posted on Nov 16, 2012
