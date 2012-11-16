Melissa Brunet

Insanely complex lace rendering

Insanely complex lace rendering process pattern lace digital painting character study
Decided to go for the complex full render. The real mystery: will I survive?

Rebound of
The Heiress
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
