Olivier Massain

Vertical Video Syndrome

Olivier Massain
Olivier Massain
  • Save
Vertical Video Syndrome ios video camera vertical video syndrome
Download color palette

As the old saying goes : Put it on its side, shoot it wide.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Olivier Massain
Olivier Massain

More by Olivier Massain

View profile
    • Like