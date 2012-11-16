Denise Salzman

Just a Wee Lil' Guy

Denise Salzman
Denise Salzman
  • Save
Just a Wee Lil' Guy penguin snow winter ski slope blue holiday illustration
Download color palette

a wee lil guy I illustrated for a holiday party invitation

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Denise Salzman
Denise Salzman

More by Denise Salzman

View profile
    • Like