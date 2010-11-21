Megapont

WalkingDead.Russia

Megapont
Megapont
Hire Me
  • Save
WalkingDead.Russia pixel pixelart iso isometric illustration
Download color palette

Finally in cooperation with @Bearlogger I've finished Zombocalypse pixelart.
A tribute to the Walking Dead
Full version is here http://tinyurl.com/2wnbvh9

View all tags
Posted on Nov 21, 2010
Megapont
Megapont
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Megapont

View profile
    • Like