Logo concept1

This is a logo for an artisan bakery and the client really wants people to know their product is handmade with love and natural ingredients.
This is my idea and I feel it's pretty much what they need but I want to know your opinion. I've worked on it for too long and I feel like I've lost the ability to be objective about it :) I need help. Any thoughts?