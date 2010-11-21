Jonathan Dury

Live

Jonathan Dury
Jonathan Dury
  • Save
Live graphic design poster 3d
Download color palette

Logo and poster done at Agence Le Caméléon. B2B operation around the music and the "live" theme. Logo designed under C4D and Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 21, 2010
Jonathan Dury
Jonathan Dury

More by Jonathan Dury

View profile
    • Like