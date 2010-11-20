Hunter Hastings

New Moose Logo

New Moose Logo rhodia dotpad
I'm horrible at drawing, but once I vector this I hope to achieve a super clean, modern feel. Feedback and suggestions greatly appreciated - I'm new to the logo game.

Posted on Nov 20, 2010
