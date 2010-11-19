Apple logo with CSS

Edryd Sharp

Blown away by David DeSandro's Opera Logo with CSS and no images. I decided to challenge my self to re-create the relatively simple form of the Apple logo with nothing but CSS -border-radius. Take a look

Posted on Nov 19, 2010
