Coutallure Logo suggestion

Coutallure Logo suggestion couture fashion logo flower graphic design elegance
This is a logo I'm working on for a new company that's going to be something like Threadless,only very fancy.
It's supposed to be easily reproducible on garments,work in b/w and have a friendly, opened and elegant shape. I chose the flower-like shape because the flower represents all the things this new brand aspires to be.Ok,I'm talking too much,that's enough for now :)

Posted on Nov 19, 2010
