Weljos Crypto Mining Management Landing Page-Design Exploration

Hi Dribbble players, hope you are well! Kindly check out my design exploration on a crypto themed landing page.
Weljos Management is your strategic partner in crypto mining management Onsite, Offsite, and Profitability management is fulfilled by our experts.
Feel free to check the full project version.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/87949349/Crypto-Mining-Landing-Page-Design-Exploration
Any supportive feedback are welcome. Thanks Dribbble!
