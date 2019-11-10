Rian S △ Logo x Web Designer

Weljos Crypto Mining Management Landing Page-Design Exploration

Weljos Crypto Mining Management Landing Page-Design Exploration icons clean figmadesign dark website cart dark dashboard cryptocurrency green web bitcoin dark crypto dark web crypto figma minimal ui design landing page
Hi Dribbble players, hope you are well! Kindly check out my design exploration on a crypto themed landing page.

Weljos Management is your strategic partner in crypto mining management Onsite, Offsite, and Profitability management is fulfilled by our experts.

Feel free to check the full project version.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/87949349/Crypto-Mining-Landing-Page-Design-Exploration

Any supportive feedback are welcome. Thanks Dribbble!

Available for freelance work
raneudesign@gmail.com
Skype live:raneudesign

