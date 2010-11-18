Too much real estate...

New Leaders

This was the early version of Sound Stage fully expanded. We ended up building a much smaller and simpler product that doesn't get in the way when making a demo. All these features are still included, we just minimized them because you really didn't need them. Your focus needed to be on your demo not the app recording it. Thus we created the miniaturized companion looking interface that feels like an iPhone.

Posted on Nov 18, 2010
