Jeremiah Chiu

Corn Cow

Jeremiah Chiu
Jeremiah Chiu
  • Save
Corn Cow corn cow chowder awesome eating funny dude yeah
Download color palette

It's a small cow...
No, it's a huge corn.
No stupid, it doesn't matter.
They're eating each other.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
Jeremiah Chiu
Jeremiah Chiu

More by Jeremiah Chiu

View profile
    • Like