The Beatles

I'm inexperienced in drawing type, so I thought I could spend a little time to do a simple wordmark.

I drew everything from scratch. I took some liberties with the A, like losing exaggerated serifs. I also added some notches in the E's and L. And I improved the relationship between the EA and LE characters.

NB: Drawing S's are hard.

Original here: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Beatles_logo.svg

Posted on Nov 18, 2010
