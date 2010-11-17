Ethan Bodnar

Roam Magazine

Ethan Bodnar
Ethan Bodnar
  • Save
Roam Magazine magazine
Download color palette

Magazine project for Typography class. Based on un-conventional travel. [ I forgot I left that sorta cheesy tagline on there, probably not keeping it ]

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2010
Ethan Bodnar
Ethan Bodnar

More by Ethan Bodnar

View profile
    • Like