Jobbyen: Menu

Jobbyen: Menu artificial intelligence application job job board job listing job search job portal job finder menu card menu minimal flat modern design clean inspiration dailyui ux ui app
ℹ️ Details
These are the menu screens for both employers and job seekers. When we click on menu button, the main view slides to the right and side and going to be small.

UI/UX Designer working remotely in Baku, AZ.
