VORONOI

iZombie

VORONOI
VORONOI
Hire Us
  • Save
iZombie icon logo zombie black
Download color palette

Unused concept for Apple related service
________________  

Let’s connect:   

Instagram | Behance| VORONOI   

We are open for new projects → work@voronoi.co

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2010
VORONOI
VORONOI
Visual branding for digital products and companies
Hire Us

More by VORONOI

View profile
    • Like