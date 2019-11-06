Jobbyen: Home & Search

ℹ️ Details

These are home and search screens. On home screen, we see the job cards that companies share. Cards are very informative. We see the company name, location, 1-3 tags about the requirements and users of the app which sent proposal for the interview.

Or we can bookmark the job card to check it later.

Also the expire date is added and give information with the colors like red, green or yellow.

In the home page, we can easily make a search using the search bar on top header.

Also we added the 5 most used features at the bottom bar. So humans can easily access the most used sections.



