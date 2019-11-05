Skeuomorph Mobile Banking

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Hey all. Let's imagine that we live in a dimension where skeuomorph is still alive and continued its evolution in mobile interfaces. What would applications look like then? Here is my vision. Want more?
UPDATE
If someone wants to try to do it on their own or find out how I have achieved this effect, then follow the link in Figma.
Figma | Skeuomorph Style Guide
Feel free to use it and don't forget to make a rebound shots. 🔥
