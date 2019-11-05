Alexander Plyuto 🎲
Skeuomorph Mobile Banking

Alexander Plyuto 🎲 for heartbeat
Skeuomorph Mobile Banking lend lending mobile ios dashboard credit card slider bank app finance analytics spendings credit limit balance card mobile banking skeuomorph app application finance app saas fintech banking credit card
Hey all. Let's imagine that we live in a dimension where skeuomorph is still alive and continued its evolution in mobile interfaces. What would applications look like then? Here is my vision. Want more?

If someone wants to try to do it on their own or find out how I have achieved this effect, then follow the link in Figma.
Figma | Skeuomorph Style Guide
Feel free to use it and don't forget to make a rebound shots. 🔥

Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life images.

