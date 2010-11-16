Henry Moran

Less Framework Design Grid

Henry Moran
Henry Moran
  • Save
Less Framework Design Grid css framework grid psd png media queries
Download color palette

I've decided to create a grid for the Less Framework. It's a zip file containing a layered .png and a .psd.

Download

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2010
Henry Moran
Henry Moran

More by Henry Moran

View profile
    • Like