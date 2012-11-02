Unused Dolphin Logo

Jord Riekwel

A dolphin that did not make the cut. Too bad, I had fun making him. Perhaps he could do with a few tweaks?

Yes, he is based on a circular grid, but no, I will not show you. ;)

He can be yours if you make me an offer I cannot refuse.

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
