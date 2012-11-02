João Oliveira Simões

Goodbye

Saying goodbye is tough. Especially when they are all friends. Thank you Innovagency! 3 amazing years ;) Handing over my weapons...

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
João Oliveira Simões
Founder @44Studio & Staff Product Designer @Brilliant
