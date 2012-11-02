Josh KLPA

A&A Management Logo Concept 3

Josh KLPA
Josh KLPA
  • Save
A&A Management Logo Concept 3 logo aa klpa football usa helmet star pentacle green yellow united states
Download color palette

Third concept for client branding.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Josh KLPA
Josh KLPA

More by Josh KLPA

View profile
    • Like