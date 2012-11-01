Čhepulis

Harlequin's Futurism

Čhepulis
Čhepulis
  • Save
Harlequin's Futurism chaepitie poster graphic
Download color palette

Fifth of seven Chaepitie events posters.

Here's the full image with text: http://chepulis.com/projects/chaepitie/5-arlekin-web.jpg

And without: http://chepulis.com/projects/chaepitie/5-arlekin-notext-web.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Čhepulis
Čhepulis

More by Čhepulis

View profile
    • Like