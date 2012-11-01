David Elgena

Chance of rain...

Chance of rain... wthr wthrdial wthr dial weather dial ui weather toggle
Working on an iPhone 5 update for Weather Dial...not sold yet on this hidden settings option.

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
