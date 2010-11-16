owen the owen.

wingbank.

owen the owen.
owen the owen.
wing wings icon icons iconography emblem logo illustration design
Download color palette

i find it useful to collect little archives of examples i've created of some common design elements. never know when you're going to have a hurried need for a wing, or a speech bubble, or a seabigfoot with a minotaur head, or whatever.

anybody else do this? if so, rebound it up.

Posted on Nov 16, 2010
owen the owen.
owen the owen.

