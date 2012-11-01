Hannah Tometzki

Pollys Boutique Logo Spacing

Pollys Boutique Logo Spacing logo lettering
Played with the spacing a bit, subtle, but enough I think.

Rebound of
Pollys Boutique Logo
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
