Jory Raphael

Symbolicons: Weather

Jory Raphael
Jory Raphael
  • Save
Symbolicons: Weather icons symbolicons weather symbols vector clean simple
Download color palette

Finished with the PSD shapes for the Symbolicons: Block, now working on updating Symbolicons: Weather, as well. Using smart objects to keep the shapes together, but allow them to be scaled and recolored as needed.

0a00fbcc648bacd5938e63cf3e253ae8
Rebound of
Symbolicons: PSD Shapes
By Jory Raphael
View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2010
Jory Raphael
Jory Raphael
I draw (very small) pictures.

More by Jory Raphael

View profile
    • Like