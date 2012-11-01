Nick Slater

Bad Apple

Nick Slater
Nick Slater
Hire Me
  • Save
Bad Apple apple illustration poison bones vampire red blood drip
Download color palette
Piggy logo v1 v3 still
Rebound of
Pig Chef Logo V1-V3 Concepts
By Nick Slater
View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Nick Slater
Nick Slater
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nick Slater

View profile
    • Like