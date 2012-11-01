Franz Jeitz

November 2012 Wallpaper

November 2012 Wallpaper design wallpaper type typography quote font illustration 3d vintage grunge texture calendar
This month's wallpaper will be purely typographic. I've been playing around with these letters for a client project and figured I might as well use them for the November 2012 calendar wallpaper.

