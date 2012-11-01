Elijah Vargas

Rebuild Jersey

Elijah Vargas
Elijah Vargas
  • Save
Rebuild Jersey new jersey sandy fu! hard working
Download color palette

Sandy is a huge C-word. Getting back on the saddle and fucking shit up!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Elijah Vargas
Elijah Vargas

More by Elijah Vargas

View profile
    • Like