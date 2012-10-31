neil hanvey

Lightsabers And Thermal Detonators

neil hanvey
neil hanvey
  • Save
Lightsabers And Thermal Detonators lightsaber thermal detonator bomb star wars bounty hunter jedi
Download color palette

some more practice vectoring, this might make it into a bigger piece

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
neil hanvey
neil hanvey

More by neil hanvey

View profile
    • Like