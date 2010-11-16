Terrence Patrick

Two Folds Logo breast cancer folds tatas boobies ribbon research pink concept
This came to me via some word association that I was playing with. The design really came together pretty fast and naturally. I am signing off on it for the night and hopefully I still like it in the morning. Keep Abreast!

Posted on Nov 16, 2010
