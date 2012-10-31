Mike Bruner

Mb Card card logo mike bruner design letterpress bwlightbulb pencil ideas
toying around with a possible letterpress card for me. need to lose some details, but wonder what you all think.
(damn this doing stuff for yourself is hard shit!)

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
