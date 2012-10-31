Mᴧuco Sosᴧ

Neo Campaign 2

Mᴧuco Sosᴧ
Mᴧuco Sosᴧ
  • Save
Neo Campaign 2 illustration vector advertising neo campaign pencil icon
Download color palette

New one from Neo advertising Campaign
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Neo-Campaign/5650645

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Mᴧuco Sosᴧ
Mᴧuco Sosᴧ

More by Mᴧuco Sosᴧ

View profile
    • Like