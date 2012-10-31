Mr Murphy

Open Book Exam Custom T Shirts

Mr Murphy
Mr Murphy
Hire Me
  • Save
Open Book Exam Custom T Shirts standardistas open book exam t shirt
Download color palette

A wee detail of the T Shirts we're working on with the fine folks at Belong for the Third Annual Open Book Exam at Build 2012. Eight (XL, L, M, S) to be given away as prizes.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Mr Murphy
Mr Murphy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mr Murphy

View profile
    • Like