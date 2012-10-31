Daniel Mendez

1946 Philco 46-350

Daniel Mendez
Daniel Mendez
  • Save
1946 Philco 46-350 radio retro wood nick slater brown comp
Download color palette

I got one of these at the flea market this weekend :) Decided to make this before bed haha

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Daniel Mendez
Daniel Mendez

More by Daniel Mendez

View profile
    • Like